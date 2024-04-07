Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

