Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

