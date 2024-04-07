Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8,110.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

RSG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.40. 712,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.