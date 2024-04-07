Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 46,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.76. 2,084,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

