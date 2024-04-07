Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,690,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $115,979.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,327. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.