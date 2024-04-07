Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

