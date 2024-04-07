SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $101.26 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $101.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.05 or 1.00036038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,034.48352 with 1,279,460,720.1426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.07859914 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $92,490,897.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

