Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 580 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.