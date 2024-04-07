Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

