Sky Investment Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.