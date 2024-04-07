Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.15 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.51. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

