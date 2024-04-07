Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

SKWD stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 323,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 387,208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.