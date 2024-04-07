Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.