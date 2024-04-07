Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.79 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

