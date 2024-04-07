Smith Salley & Associates Has $221,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Southern were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

