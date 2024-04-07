Smith Salley & Associates Invests $201,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $170.42. 65,810,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The company has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.