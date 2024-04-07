Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $309.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,267. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.79 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.12 and its 200 day moving average is $291.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

