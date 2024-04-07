Smith Salley & Associates Sells 278 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.73. 288,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,801. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $145.35.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

