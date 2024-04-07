Smith Salley & Associates Sells 396 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

