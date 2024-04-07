Smith Salley & Associates Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

