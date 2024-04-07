SolarMax Technology, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SMXT)

SolarMax Technology’s (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. SolarMax Technology had issued 4,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SolarMax Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMXT stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. SolarMax Technology has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

