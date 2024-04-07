Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after buying an additional 297,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after buying an additional 600,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

