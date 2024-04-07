Souders Financial Advisors Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 207,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $11,530,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $127.99. 5,673,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a PE ratio of 914.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

