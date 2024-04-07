Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 843,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

