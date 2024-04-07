Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $7.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

