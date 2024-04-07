Sow Good (SOWG) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.43% -26.47% -6.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -25.71 Sow Good Competitors $7.82 billion $711.96 million 6.12

Analyst Ratings

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1291 1482 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good rivals beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

