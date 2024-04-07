S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $431.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

