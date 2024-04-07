SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,567,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $93.91. 4,172,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

