SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 10,696,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

