SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. 1,980,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

