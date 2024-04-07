STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

