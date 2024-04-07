Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up about 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,382,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stantec by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stantec by 276.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 243,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $15,499,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE STN opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

