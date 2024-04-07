Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 28,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.83 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

