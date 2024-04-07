Stephens Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $44.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3,141.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

