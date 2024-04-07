Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Critical Contrast

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 5 1 0 2.17 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $719.64 million 2.06 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A RESAAS Services $290,000.00 78.09 -$910,000.00 ($0.03) -9.44

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.02% 9.47% 4.91% RESAAS Services -606.73% N/A -904.39%

Summary

Sterling Check beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

