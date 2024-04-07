Stifel Nicolaus Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$7.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.11.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6762142 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,270. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

