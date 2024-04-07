Stifel Nicolaus Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

