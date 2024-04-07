StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

