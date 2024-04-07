StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 30.02%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

