StockNews.com Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Sell

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after buying an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.