StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CVV opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVD Equipment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

