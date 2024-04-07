StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

EVBG opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Everbridge by 141.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.