StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

