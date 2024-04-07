StockNews.com Upgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 258.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 344.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

