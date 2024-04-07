StockNews.com Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.91. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.