Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $22.90 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

