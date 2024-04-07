Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

