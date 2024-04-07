Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

