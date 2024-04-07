Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

