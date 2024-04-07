Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

